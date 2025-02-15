Telangana’s startup growth soars from 200 to 9000: Jayesh Ranjan

Telangana Principal Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C), Jayesh Ranjan.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup ecosystem has expanded significantly, growing from just 200 startups in 2014 to over 9000 today, thanks to government initiatives, ecosystem partnerships, and collaborative spaces, said Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (I&C and IT).  

Speaking at the Hyderabad Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Collective, organized by TiE Hyderabad at Anvaya Conventions, Gachibowli, Ranjan praised TiE’s efforts in bringing together key stakeholders to drive innovation and ensure sustainable growth in the startup sector.  

During the event, TiE Hyderabad honoured Murali Bukkapatnam on his appointment as Chair of the TiE Global Board of Trustees.

He is the first TiE Hyderabad member and only the second Indian to hold this prestigious position. Murali reflected on his entrepreneurial journey from Hindupur and highlighted TiE’s role in setting up Hyderabad’s Research and Innovation Circle (RICH) and its contribution to the establishment of T-Hub.  

The event also featured the first TiE Leadership Series of 2025, where Recykal Founder & CEO Abhay Deshpande shared insights from his journey from launching Malamall to achieving a multi-million-dollar exit with MartJack.

He also spoke about Recykal’s goal of becoming India’s first unicorn in waste management and its Digital DRS Solution, which promotes sustainable recycling and has been adopted by the Goa government.  

The program brought together over 40 ecosystem partners, including incubators, accelerators, investors, industry bodies, and government representatives.

