Telangana’s third DISCOM files for distribution license on Ugadi

Hyderabad: The third DISCOM of the state, named the Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL), submitted a formal application to the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Thursday, March 19, seeking a distribution license to begin power supply operations.

TGRPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui said that submitting the application on the day of Ugadi, which marks the Telugu New Year, reflects the government’s commitment to a fresh, farmer-centric approach.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had granted formal approval for the incorporation of TGRPDCL on March 18.

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All agricultural electricity connections in the state, along with lift irrigation schemes, Central Public Water Supply (CPWS)/Mission Bhagiratha water supply systems, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) connections and municipal water supply connections under the Low Tension VI-B category will come under the jurisdiction of the new DISCOM, which is slated to start operations from April 1.

On March 11, the Telangana government transferred 51 engineers and specialised staff members from the existing Southern and Northern DISCOMs to the new TGRPDCL corporate office.

Musharraf Faruqui has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director, while V Tirupati Reddy, P Krishna Reddy, V Mohan Rao and Dr N Narasimhulu have been appointed to the Board of Directors.