Telugu driver dies in Saudi Arabia after month-long battle

Riyadh: A man from Andhra Pradesh recently died in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after battling for his life for nearly a month following a cardiac emergency.

B Lakshminarayana, a native of Ramapuram in Annamayya district, had travelled to Saudi Arabia around six months ago to work as a driver. He suffered severe chest pain on July 22 and was admitted to King Fahd Medical City (KFMC) in Riyadh by his sponsor.

Doctors found around 90 per cent blockages in three of his heart arteries. He underwent heart surgery on August 3, but his condition deteriorated afterwards. His kidneys stopped functioning and he later slipped into a coma.

Despite continued treatment, Lakshminarayana did not respond to medical intervention, according to people assisting his family.

Tirupati Swamy Swarna, president of the Telugu Association of Saudi Arabia (TASA) in the Kingdom, said a doctor from KFMC called him at around 10 am on Thursday, August 13, and asked him to urgently come to the hospital after Lakshminarayana’s condition became critical.

Swamy said he obtained permission from his workplace and rushed to the hospital. However, doctors informed him that Lakshminarayana had died despite efforts to save him.

Swamy and Telangana-based social activist Mohammed Shabbir subsequently contacted Lakshminarayana’s family and conveyed the news. Swamy said Shabbir had been following the case from the beginning and supporting the family on humanitarian grounds.

Telugu community raises concerns

Representatives of several Telugu organisations have raised concerns about the assistance provided to Lakshminarayana and his family during his illness and following his death.

They alleged that no APNRTS coordinator visited the hospital during the day despite being aware of his critical condition. They also alleged that assistance was not provided for procedures related to transferring his body to the mortuary.

Community representatives also raised concerns after Lakshminarayana’s family reportedly received calls from individuals claiming to be government officials, while others allegedly claimed to be calling from the Indian Embassy.

According to the family, the callers asked them to provide an affidavit in the names of these individuals in connection with transporting Lakshminarayana’s body to India. The circumstances surrounding these requests have become a matter of concern among community members.

Employer offers support

Lakshminarayana’s employer’s relative, accompanied by another driver who had worked with him, rushed to the hospital after learning about his critical condition. They spoke to Swamy, Shabbir, Rabbani and doctors about his health.

Swamy and Shabbir explained Lakshminarayana’s family and financial circumstances and requested assistance. According to Swamy, the employer’s family assured them that Lakshminarayana was considered a member of their family and that they would support his relatives.

Telugu community representatives also acknowledged the assistance provided by YSRCP Saudi Arabia Convener Rabbani. They said he remained at the hospital and assisted the family during the crisis.

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Calls for humanitarian assistance

Some Telugu community members and social activists also criticised alleged attempts by individuals claiming to represent political organisations or APNRTS to become involved in the case.

They questioned whether political considerations or personal publicity should have a role in a case involving a critically ill migrant worker and his bereaved family. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Srinivas Macha, president of SATA Riyadh, said the organisation remained committed to helping Telugu people facing difficulties abroad, irrespective of political affiliation, caste, religion or region.

SATA representatives, including Singu Naresh Kumar, who was among the first to visit Lakshminarayana, along with Nooruddin, Kaja Mujammil Uddin, Mudigonda Shankar, Haimad Abdul Kareem and Lokesh Kokila, also supported the family, according to the association.

Representatives of SATA, TASA, GTO and GIO expressed condolences to Lakshminarayana’s family and prayed for strength for his relatives.