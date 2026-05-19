Telugu poets’ group felicitates newly promoted Civil Supplies director

Members of the Kavi Saayantram said Shyam Prasad Lal's steady rise through the ranks was a reflection of his discipline and dedication to public service.

Photo of Osama Salman Osama Salman|   Published: 19th May 2026 7:55 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A group of Telugu poets on Tuesday, May 19, felicitated GV Shyam Prasad Lal on his recent promotion as State Director of Civil Supplies at a function held at the Civil Supplies Corporation office in Hyderabad’s Errum Manzil.

Members of the literary group Kavi Saayantram, who organised the event, said Shyam Prasad Lal’s steady rise through the ranks was a reflection of his discipline and dedication to public service, and wished him further success in his career.

Among those present were Kavi Saayantram president Mukkera Sampat Kumar, Hyderabad Metropolitan Urban president Beti Kavita, cine poet Mounasri Mallik, senior journalist Boyina Bhaskar, Jalmandali PRO Subhash Chandra Bose and several poets, including Devara Kanakaiah, Vasudeva, Chepuri Kumar, Ravi Prasad Sandesari, Nukala Ashok Yadav, Pandarinath, Arunodaya Nirmala and Shravya Sai.

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Photo of Osama Salman Osama Salman|   Published: 19th May 2026 7:55 pm IST

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Photo of Osama Salman

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