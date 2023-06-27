Telugu technocrats urged to attend IT conference in Singapore

Hyderabad: Telangana Principal Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C), Jayesh Ranjan has urged Telugu technocrats worldwide to participate in the World Telugu Information Technology Conference (WTITC) 2023.

The conference will be held in Singapore on August 6, 2023. The event aims to bring together Telugu technocrats from around the world.

In an open letter to Telugu technocrats, Jayesh Ranjan said that the WTITC 2023 could become a global event, fostering opportunities for collaboration and networking. The conference, which will serve as a one-of-a-kind platform for the Telugu IT community to connect and exchange ideas, is anticipated to attract technocrats from over 100 nations.

Also Read TS EAMCET 2023 counselling: List of engineering colleges collecting over 1 lakh fee

Top officials and representatives from both Telugu states are also expected to attend the event.

“Through insightful sessions and panel discussions, participants will acquire important knowledge regarding the policies and initiatives embraced by Telugu states to advance in IT,” he said.

Ranjan also highlighted the opportunity to interact with technocrats from various nations. Expressing enthusiasm for the conference he said, “The conference provides a platform for sharing experiences, and bolstering the global Telugu IT community.”

“The conference also provides a platform to exchange success stories and learn from the achievements of fellow Telugu technocrats,” Ranjan added.