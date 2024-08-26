Telugu trailer of The Lion King released, Mahesh Babu as Mufasa

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Telugu trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King has finally been released, bringing excitement to fans everywhere. In this version, superstar Mahesh Babu gives his voice to the character of Mufasa, adding a strong and powerful touch to the role.

Alongside Mahesh Babu, popular actors Brahmanandam and Ali have also joined the cast, voicing the characters of Pumbaa and Timon. Brahmanandam’s voice brings humor to Pumbaa, while Ali’s energetic voice suits the lively character of Timon, making the Telugu version of the film even more special.

Mahesh Babu shared his excitement on social media, saying, “A new dimension to the character we know and love! Extremely excited to be the voice of Mufasa in Telugu, and having been a massive fan of the classic, this is a special one for me! Long live the king.”

Earlier this month, the Hindi trailer was released, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa, with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan voicing Simba and young Mufasa. This created a lot of excitement among fans, who were eagerly waiting for the Telugu version.

With these popular actors voicing the characters, the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King is set to be an enjoyable experience for everyone. The release of the trailer has only increased the excitement, and fans are eagerly waiting for the full movie.