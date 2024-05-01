Temperature across Telangana close to 47°C; IMD predicts rain in May

Hyderabad: The intense summers raise the temperatures, challenging daily routine with relentless heat. According to the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, 146 locations across Telangana districts experienced maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius by 4 pm on May 1.

Gudapur in Nalgonda district took the lead with a scorching 46.6 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature recorded in the state for the day. While Hyderabad didn’t experience the same level of heat on Wednesday, May 1.

Quthbullapur registered 43.4 degrees Celsius, Khairatabad 43.1 degrees Celsius, and several areas, including Rein Bazar, Banjara Hills, West Marredpally, Osmania University, Mehdipatnam, Uppal, Gachibowli, and Langar Houz, witnessed temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius.

Day 2 of Peak heatwave and temp recorded close to 47°C. The heat map looks scary 😨🙏 pic.twitter.com/yItHOmiFiu — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 1, 2024

The weather department issued a red alert for Thursday, May 2 for parts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

What to expect in May?

IMD scientists are forecasting above-average rainfall for the month, particularly emphasising the probability of rain in the third week of May.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, noted that El Niño conditions are expected to persist into the early summer of the Northern Hemisphere.

The shift from El Niño to ENSO-neutral conditions is expected between April and June, with higher chances of La Niña developing from June to August. Multiple weather models suggest that La Niña is likely to emerge during the 2024 monsoon season.