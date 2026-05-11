Temple finds ‘gold’ ornaments donated by Hyderabad man were copper

Koppal: A major controversy has erupted surrounding donations made to the famous Anjanadri Hill temple, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, after ornaments claimed to be worth ₹2.5 crore in gold were allegedly found to be gold-plated copper items during official verification.

The incident came to light after Hyderabad-based businessman Mahesh Reddy donated a decorative crown arch, chakra and gada to the temple on May 8. The businessman had visited the temple along with Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, who had publicly stated that his close associate had donated gold ornaments worth around ₹2.5 crore to the deity.

However, before officially accepting the ornaments into the government treasury, district authorities conducted a mandatory verification process. During the inspection led by Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Malagitti, officials reportedly discovered that the ornaments contained only around 28 grams of actual gold. The remaining portions were allegedly made of copper coated with gold plating.

Officials said the businessman had also failed to provide official purchase bills or authenticity documents for the ornaments. According to sources, the ornaments were used only for two days for the deity’s decoration at the donor’s request.

Following the revelations, the district administration has issued a notice to Mahesh Reddy asking him to submit valid invoices and details regarding the actual value of the ornaments. Authorities have also refused to deposit the donated items into the government treasury until proper documentation is produced.

The incident has triggered widespread discussion among devotees and locals, with many questioning attempts to gain publicity in the name of religious donations. Officials stated that protecting the sanctity of the temple and maintaining transparency in donations remains a priority.