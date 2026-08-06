Temples, mosques, gurudwaras keep Jharkhand exam protest going 

Ranchi: An army marches on its stomach, and so does a protest. As the stir against alleged examination irregularities in Jharkhand gains steam, temples, mosques and gurudwaras, as well as individuals, are ensuring the students camping at the heart of the capital city for 13 days now are fed.

Six protesters, meanwhile, continue their indefinite hunger strike.

Heavy rains have drenched the city for the past few days but failed to dampen the spirits of the thousands of agitators demanding comprehensive reform in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Students and aspirants stage a protest at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, August 6.

As students huddle under temporary tarpaulin sheds at the Jaipal Singh Stadium, community kitchens and individuals have been putting hot food in their stomachs irrespective of faith.

The scenes echo those witnessed during the recent NEET protest in Delhi, where people from across the country had ordered food online for the demonstrators in Jantar Mantar.

“We are getting plenty of food from Shani Temple, Pahadi Temple, a nearby mosque and gurudwaras. Even families from across districts are sending home-cooked food for us. Students too are bringing food from their homes,” student volunteer Ashutosh Lal, distributing meals at the protest site in Ranchi, told PTI.

Volunteers said food is prepared and served collectively, with no religion or caste-based distinction. Those visiting the protest site briefly and the mediapersons covering it are also being offered meals.

Not just that, drinking water and other essentials are also pouring in.

Students and aspirants stage a protest against the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi on Thursday, August 6.

We are not Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians: Students

Sanjeev Kumar, a student attending the protest, said, “We are not Hindus, we are not Muslims, we are not Sikhs or Christians. We have one common identity. We are students who want justice and reforms in the system.

“Our movement is centred around recruitment reforms rather than religious, political or caste identities,” said another protester, Md Karim.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which is spearheading the protest, is determined to ensure that no derogatory or abusive words and speeches sully the peaceful protest.

A “code of conduct” has been displayed prominently at the protest site. It read, “Refrain from issuing any political, religious or caste-based statements from the dais. Don’t deviate from the basic aims. Our fight is to ensure reforms in the system. Do not use derogatory language.

Those organising the stir said the guidelines were intended to ensure the protest remains centred on their core demands.

Student protestors on hunger strike in Ranchi on Thursday, August 6.

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What the protestors are seeking

Besides exam reforms, the protesters are also demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

Another protester, Walter Lakra, said the support from people belonging to different communities has strengthened the students’ resolve.

“It is the love, respect and support from society that encourages us to continue our fight for justice. The agitation will continue till we get concrete assurances for reforms,” Lakra said.