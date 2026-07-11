Ten from Tamil Nadu dead in Vietnam boat capsize

Chennai: Ten tourists from Tamil Nadu died in the Vietnam boat capsize on Saturday, July 11, and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay instructed officials to take all necessary steps to bring their mortal remains to the state.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said he was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident in Vietnam which claimed the lives of Indian tourists, including those from Tamil Nadu.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed his deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the kin of Tamil tourists who lost their lives in Vietnam.

He instructed officials to take action through the Indian Embassy to bring the mortal remains of Tamils who died abroad.

A survivor, Nirmal Kumar from Palani, told PTI Videos over the phone that the speedboat they travelled on overturned within seconds, reportedly due to high waves and possible overloading.

Most of the tourists onboard the boat were from Tamil Nadu, and two were in a hospital in a critical condition.

The uncle of Alagurajan Sivasamy, killed in the boat tragedy, told reporters in Tiruchirappalli that the HR and CE Minister S Ramesh, the district minister, has conveyed to them that all steps were being taken to expeditiously bring the bodies of the victims.

“He went from here only on Wednesday morning for the trip,” he said, expressing grief.

A relative of Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed, who was killed in the incident, told reporters: “He (Shaik Abdullah) does not usually go on a tour. He was 54 years old. He thought of sending his son on this tour. But God willing, he chose to go, and this has happened; it is unexpected.”

Abdullah had left home for the foreign tour on Wednesday, and he was scheduled to return to Tiruchirappalli on July 13, he said.

On Saturday morning, he spoke to his son about the business. He spoke to his wife and had told her that he and others were being taken to an island and that mobile signals would not be available in that area.

The relative added: “He had told her that he would call them (his family) after returning from that island and he had advised her against calling him in the meanwhile.

He saw his granddaughter, a baby, on a video call. It was his last conversation with his family members.

Mohammed Ismail, cousin of Abdullah, told PTI: “We did not get the news directly. We were informed by the people there (who had gone to Vietnam from Tamil Nadu). They went for a trip sponsored by Lava mobile company.”

“It is unfortunate that he has passed away. We request the state and central governments to expedite the process of bringing the bodies to India. We pray for all the victims who have lost their lives,” he added.

In a statement, Lava Mobiles said: “We at Lava are deeply saddened to confirm that 14 of our channel partners and one member of our Lava team have tragically lost their lives in a boat accident earlier today near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam.”

We at Lava are deeply saddened to confirm that 14 of our channel partners and one member of our Lava team have tragically lost their lives in a boat accident earlier today near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam.



Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. This is an… — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 11, 2026

“Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we stand with them during this time of profound grief. We are in close and continuous contact with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities, and are doing everything possible to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the mortal remains,” it added.

“Our immediate priority is to support every affected family, and our teams in both India and Vietnam remain by their side, extending every possible assistance,” it further said.

Control room established

The Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City has established a Control Room for families seeking information or assistance: +84 36 281 7930 | +84 91 552 3714 | +84 33 452 0414.

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed after the speedboat they were travelling in capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi.

There were 36 people on board, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, of which 21 were rescued.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, is a major tourist destination, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions. The tourists were reportedly returning from an island trip.

Embassy of India in Vietnam identified the 15 tourists who lost their lives. It said: “It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phu Quoc Island today. The list has been received from the Vietnamese authorities.”

“Our prayers are with the families of the deceased. The Embassy and Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City remain available for any assistance,” it added.