Ten lakh new pensions in Telangana from August 15: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the state government will provide 10 lakh new pensions to everyone who is aged 57 from August 15.

Currently, 36 lakh people receive pensions, and another 10 lakh will be added to the list. The chief minister stated that new pension cards with bar codes will be issued to all 46 lakh pensioners.

Given the struggles of dialysis patients, the Chief Minister has promised them a monthly Aasara pension of Rs 2,016. This will be in addition to the free services provided to patients. Taking a jibe at the Central Government’s ‘vested’ campaign on freebies and their negative consequences, the chief minister asked, “Will these also be considered as freebies? A few decisions have to be taken on humanitarian grounds”.

To clarify, the chief minister stated that the state government had accumulated and spent Rs 1.90 lakh crore during the previous fiscal year. “The Centrally-Sponsored Schemes’ cumulative share of the Rs 1.90 lakh crore was just under Rs 5,000 crore,” he added.