‘Tender apology or face consequences’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Salman Khan

Mumbai: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in jail has warned of serious consequences if Bollywood actor Salman Khan does not apologise to the Bishnoi community. Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang had earlier killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Speaking to ABP in an exclusive interview, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi said that hunting of blackbuck is prohibited in the Bishnoi community as it is related to their faith.

Bishnoi demanded that Salam Khan should apologise before the temple of Jambeshwarji in Rajasthan. He said, ”There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.”

“There has been anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything,” the gangster further said.

Relevant to mention here that, Salman Khan hunted a blackbuck near the shooting location of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in in 1998. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan was sentenced to five years in jail by a Jodhpur court in the case, however, he was granted bail.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi earlier confessed that he wanted to kill Salman Khan in 2018 over blackbuck poaching but due to some reason, he could not succeed in killing the actor. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor and his father Salim Khan received a death threat last year from the gang too. The security cover of the actor was upgraded after he and his father received a threat. The actor currently has a Y+ security cover and after Lawerence Bishnoi’s latest interview, Mumbai police have again reviewed the security of Salman Khan.