Tension as Uttar Pradesh man offers ‘namaaz’ in temple

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 9th June 2023 1:52 pm IST
Representative Image

Hapur: The young man entered a temple in Hapur on Friday morning and started offering namaaz.

The devotees present at the temple and the priests chased him away but tension continues to prevail in the area.

The police reached the spot after the incident and CCTV cameras are being examined.

Circle Officer Ashok Sisodia said that the police are examining the CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events and also the identity of the man.

The police are on alert to ensure that there is no fallout of the incident.

