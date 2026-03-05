Tension in Hyderabad after Ali Khamenei’s poster at dargah vandalised

Some miscreants tore the poster of the assassinated leader and were caught by residents and handed over to the police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 2:42 pm IST|   Updated: 5th March 2026 2:47 pm IST
Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's poster torn sparks protests in Hyderabad.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at an arch by the Maula Ali dargah in Hyderabad’s Malkajgiri after the deceased Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s poster was allegedly torn late on Wednesday night, March 4.

Members of the Shia Muslim community had put up the poster on the arch as a mark of respect for the leader who was assassinated in Iran by US-led airstrikes in the Islamic Republic on March 1. According to reports, some miscreants tore the poster and were caught by residents and handed over to the police.

Police pickets were deployed near the arch to maintain peace in the area.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police Yadgiri Reddy said, “The incident occurred in the evening, the poster was torn down, the culprits were handed over to police, but there was no formal complaint, hence no case was registered.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 2:42 pm IST|   Updated: 5th March 2026 2:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button