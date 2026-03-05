Tension in Hyderabad after Ali Khamenei’s poster at dargah vandalised

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at an arch by the Maula Ali dargah in Hyderabad’s Malkajgiri after the deceased Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s poster was allegedly torn late on Wednesday night, March 4.

Members of the Shia Muslim community had put up the poster on the arch as a mark of respect for the leader who was assassinated in Iran by US-led airstrikes in the Islamic Republic on March 1. According to reports, some miscreants tore the poster and were caught by residents and handed over to the police.

Police pickets were deployed near the arch to maintain peace in the area.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police Yadgiri Reddy said, “The incident occurred in the evening, the poster was torn down, the culprits were handed over to police, but there was no formal complaint, hence no case was registered.”