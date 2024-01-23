Tensions erupt during Ram Temple celebrations in Telangana; cases booked

Hyderabad: Telangana police have filed cases against miscreants allegedly responsible for tensions in Daultabad, Sangareddy district, and Kosagi Town, Narayanpet district during celebrations following the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

In Daultabad, miscreants set a shop on fire, and another was ransacked. However, timely police intervention brought the situation under control.

How trouble in Sangareddy started

Trouble in Daultabad started when a procession taken out celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya passed through a residential area.

Following the incident, Sangareddy Superintendent of Police CH Rupesh said that three cases have been filed in connection with the incident.

Tension in Kosagi during Ram Temple celebrations

In another incident in Kosagi town, Narayanpet district, tension was triggered when a procession celebrating the Ram Temple inauguration gathered outside a mosque and raised provocative slogans.

Based on the complaint filed by MD Jahir Pasha, an FIR was registered against G. Varaprasad, Bhardrinath, Beedila Srikanth, Bharat Goud, Kunuru Anji, Masula Swamy, Srikanth Goud, and others.

The complaint alleged that on the night of January 22, loud music was played in front of the Madhina mosque, crackers were burst, and “some persons threw sandals into the mosque.”

Investigation is ongoing.