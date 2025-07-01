Mumbai: One of the most-watched and talked-about reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss 19 is all set to hit screens this August, and fans are already brimming with excitement. From speculations around this year’s theme to the list of celebrity contestants, buzz around the upcoming season is stronger than ever.

While the makers continue to keep official confirmations under wraps, several popular names from the entertainment industry, YouTube, and social media have already started surfacing online. Some celebrities have reportedly been approached, while others are keeping mum about their participation adding more curiosity among the fans.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List 2025

Here’s a look at the tentative list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants doing the rounds online.

Ram Kapoor Gautami Kapoor Dheeraj Dhoopar Hyderabadi Kirak Khala aka Priya Reddy Alisha Panwar Micky Makeover Raj Kundra Munmun Dutta Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast Kanika Mann Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid Daisy Shah Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu Khushi Dubey Arishfa Khan Sharad Malhotra Tanushree Dutta Paras Kalnawat Mamta Kulkarni Moon Banerjee Shashank Vyas

It is worth noting that only around 16 to 18 contestants are expected to finally enter the house. There may still be a few surprise entries or last-minute changes in the lineup.

Habubu AI Doll confirmed?

In a major twist, this season might also feature a non-human contestant for the first time ever! Reports suggest that Habubu, UAE’s first-ever AI robot doll, could be one of the housemates alongside the human contestants. This never-seen-before addition is already going viral and could change the game entirely.

Bigg Boss 19 runtime and theme

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to kick off with a 3.5-month-long television run, followed by an OTT extension later. Theme is ‘Rewind’. The iconic Secret Room twist is also set to return this season. Interestingly, the audience will nominate contestants, while housemates will hold the power to decide evictions. Salman Khan is expected to shoot the promo soon, with production beginning later this July.

Which celebrity contestant are you most excited to see in Bigg Boss 19? Comment below!