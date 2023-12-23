Tere Bin star Yumna Zaidi’s wedding dance video goes viral

Islamabad: Yumna Zaidi is one of the most popular and most followed actresses in Pakistan. She has been entertaining audiences with her performances in Pakistani serials. The actress is the recipient of several accolades including five Lux Style Awards. Her popularity skyrocketed worldwide with the hit drama Tere Bin which starred Wahaj Ali in the male lead role.

As the actress has earned a lot of fame nowadays, everything related to her goes viral. In the latest, Yumna Zaidi’s dance during a wedding ceremony is going viral on social media platforms and people are even now praising her dancing skills. The actress can be seen in a red outfit while grooving and she has also shared the clip on her official Instagram page.

Yumna Zaidi mentioned that the song is from her upcoming film ‘Nayab’ and it is her favourite desi dance number. The actress grooved on the dance number during a family wedding event. She captioned the post, ”Here is my new favorite dance number from my upcoming movie ‘Nayab’.”

Check out the song below.