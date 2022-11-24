Terror threat to journalists: J&K police raids multiple locations

Similar raids were carried out last week at different places in connection with the same investigation.

Published: 24th November 2022 10:31 am IST
SRINAGAR, J&K, INDIA - 2018/09/10: A Kashmiri journalist holds a placard during a protest against the continuous detention of Aasif Sultan, a local journalist and Assistant Editor of Kashmir Narrator magazine in Srinagar, Indian administered Kashmir. Journalist fraternity of Kashmir on Monday staged a protest against the arrest of journalist Aasif Sultan, at press colony in Srinagar.The protesting journalists were demanding the release of journalist Aasif Sultan, who was arrested, by Jammu and Kashmir Police last month. (Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police are conducting raids at multiple places in connection with online terror threats to local journalists.

“Searches are going on in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with ‘online journalists threat’ case. This is subsequent to the leads received from searches done few days ago in the same case”, Srinagar police said on its Twitter page.

