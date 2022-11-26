Terrorist attack in Pakistan claims two lives

Separately, a police station in Saddar area of Lakki Marwat was also attacked by militants at night, police said, adding that there was no casualty.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 26th November 2022 10:41 am IST
Terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: Two security force personnel were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Friday when the militants ambushed the security personnel when they were on their way to a police post that was under attack, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The security forces have cordoned off the area to eliminate any possible presence of terrorists from the area, police told Xinhua.

