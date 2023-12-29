Terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Poonch, arms recovered

Mendhar sector in the past has been a major infiltration route for terrorists due to its proximity with PoK.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 29th December 2023 10:04 pm IST
Jammu: The army and police, in a joint operation, busted a terrorist hideout at Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday and recovered a quantity of arms and ammunition, including three pistols, , officials said.

“In continuation of relentless operations against terror in Jammu region, an intelligence based joint operation by Indian Army and JK Police has led to the recovery of three pistols with foreign markings, six magazines, 64 rounds of 9mm ammunition and four grenades from a hideout in Mendhar sector,” an army official said.

“This has dealt a huge blow to a terror plot planning to carry out targeted killings.”

