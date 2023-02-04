Tesla cliff incident in US: Indian-origin charged with attempted murder

Dharmesh A. Patel, an Indian-origin whose Tesla car plunged off a 250-foot cliff in Northern California with his family inside has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Earlier, the 41-year-old man was arrested after his car with him, his wife, 7-year-old daughter, and 4-year-old son fell from the cliff.

Tesla cliff incident

In the incident that took place a few days ago, all four members miraculously survived. Later, they were airlifted and shifted to a hospital due to non-life-threatening injuries. Based on the suspicion, Patel was arrested.

During the investigation, both evidence from the site and witnesses made it clear that it was not an accident.

As per the witnesses, they did not see any brake light before the incident. Apart from it, investigating officials did not find any issue with the car. It is also revealed that the vehicle was not in auto-pilot mode.

Patel to be shifted to jail

As the investigation made it clear that it was not an accident rather Patel steered the car from the cliff, he will be shifted to jail soon after his discharge from the hospital.

Apart from attempted murder, Patel is facing charges of domestic violence against his wife and minor daughter.