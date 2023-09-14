TET exam: Telangana govt declares one and half day holiday for schools

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday declared one and half-day holiday holiday for educational institutions that are constituted as centres for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023, scheduled for Friday.

As per the declaration, centers for TET will remain shut for school students on Thursday, September 14 afternoon and full day on Friday, September 15.

The institutions have been instructed not to schedule any other written examination on both the days booked for TET.

TS TET 2023

The TET paper – I will be conducted in 1139 centres, while paper-II in 913 centres across Telangana.

The exam will be held on Friday for two papers – Paper 1 Exam from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

TS TET 2023 notification was released on August 1, 2023 and nearly 2.63 lakh people will be appearing for the exam this year.

The applications were held from August 2, to August 16. All the state education department have made arrangements for the TET examinations.

Candidates appearing for the exam have been notified to check details of their respective exam center after downloading the hall ticket.