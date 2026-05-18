TG EAPCET 2026: 22 MS Education Academy students secure ranks below 1000

Management of MS Education Academy congratulated all the successful students.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:17 am IST
Students celebrating success after TG EAPCET 2026 results announcement.
22 MS Education Academy students secure ranks below 1000

Hyderabad: A total of 22 students from MS Education Academy secured State Ranks below 1000 in TG Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (EAPCET) 2026.

Leading the achievers is Mohd Taqi Ahmed Ali Shams, who secured an impressive State Rank 83, followed by Tasneem Fatima with Rank 160, Kausar Fatima with Rank 199, and Usaid Tabish Antule with Rank 206.

The management of MS Education Academy congratulated all the successful students and appreciated the relentless efforts of the faculty members, academic mentors, and parents for their continuous support and guidance.

Subhan Bakery

The institution stated that these exceptional results reflect the academy’s commitment to academic excellence, disciplined preparation, and student-centric coaching methodologies. The academy has consistently been producing top ranks in competitive examinations and continues to guide students towards achieving their professional aspirations.

Some of the notable achievers include:

  1. Mohd Taqi Ahmed Ali Shams – Rank 83
  2. Tasneem Fatima – Rank 160
  3. Kausar Fatima – Rank 199
  4. Usaid Tabish Antule – Rank 206
  5. Mohd Affan – Rank 300
  6. Umme Sauda – Rank 382
  7. Syeda Asna Waseem – Rank 411
  8. Aaqib Masood – Rank 420
  9. Uzma Tabassum – Rank 441
  10. Abdul Hadi – Rank 535
  11. Fouzia Khanam – Rank 545
  12. Afreen Begum – Rank 574
  13. Roha Nayeem – Rank 611
  14. Syeda Abeda Razvi – Rank 623
  15. Ruhma Begum – Rank 639
  16. Uruba Mahvish – Rank 642
  17. Tasmia Tazeen – Rank 779
  18. Afeefa Tahreem – Rank 788
  19. Mohammed Nasrullah – Rank 831
  20. Sadiya Fatima – Rank 928
  21. Madiha Fatima – Rank 953
  22. Rijja Khan – Rank 978

The Founder & Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Memory Khan, and the Managing Directors of MS Education Academy conveyed their best wishes to all the students for a bright and successful future.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:17 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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