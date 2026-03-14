TG RERA fines Bharathi Builders Rs 4.74 crore for illegal pre-launch offer

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA) has imposed a fine of Rs 4,74,17,729 on Bharathi Builders Pvt Ltd for illegally collecting funds from customers through pre-launch offers without RERA registration and then failing to commence the project.

The company has been declared a “defaulter promoter” by RERA and has been asked to refund the amounts collected from buyers with interest within 60 days. The project in question is Bharathi Lake View Apartments at Kompally, Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

TG RERA has warned that such pre-launch schemes in unregistered projects are illegal and advised buyers to verify project registration on their portal before investing.

Advisory

RERA has instructed that no promoter should invite people to purchase or engage in any promotional activities of plots, apartments, buildings or any real estate project exceeding an area of 500 square metres or more than eight units without getting it registered with RERA.

The promoter must also get approval from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)/ Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)/ Directorate of Town and Country Planning/ Urban Development Authority/ Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and the municipal authorities before offering a project for sale.

Additionally, the RERA registration number and the website address of the authority, wherein all details of the registered project have been entered, must be prominently displayed in the advertisement or prospectus issued or published by the promoter.

If any promoter fails to register as per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, they will be liable to a penalty which may be extended up to 10 per cent of the estimated cost of the project, it said in a press release.

If homebuyers find that a project is being promoted in violation of the RE (R&D) Act, they can report it to TG RERA by contacting 040-29394972, sending a WhatsApp message to 9000006301 or emailing rera-maud@telangana.gov.in or secy-rera-maud@telangana.gov.in, the release added.