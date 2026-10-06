TG SAFE cracks down, 111 medical shops get show-cause notices

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on the illegal sale and diversion of habit-forming drugs, TG SAFE officials found regulatory violations at 111 medical shops during raids across vulnerable pockets of the CURE region on Tuesday, October 6, with show-cause notices issued to the establishments facing possible suspension or cancellation of their drug licences.

The Drugs Wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE), along with personnel of its Enforcement Wing, conducted raids at retail medical shops in Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Malakpet, and Goshamahal zones.

The special enforcement drive focused on detecting the illegal sale and diversion of habit-forming medicines such as Tramadol, Tapentadol, Nitrazepam, Pregabalin-containing formulations, Zolpidem, and Alprazolam tablets, besides Codeine-containing cough syrups.

Officials scrutinised the sale and distribution of these medicines at medical shops located in areas identified as vulnerable to their misuse. Records and other relevant details were examined during the inspections.

Following the detection of discrepancies at 111 medical shops, show-cause notices were issued to the establishments concerned. The notices pave the way for departmental action, including suspension or cancellation of drug licences, depending on the nature of the violations and the responses submitted by the shop owners.

The enforcement drive is part of TG SAFE’s continuing efforts to curb the unauthorised sale and diversion of habit-forming drugs and prevent their misuse, particularly in vulnerable localities. Further action will be taken after examination of the replies to the notices.