TGANB raids pub in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills; one tests positive

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) on Sunday, February 17 raided a pub in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.

People were asked to take on-the-spot drug tests with one individual testing positive for a range of drugs including marijuana and cocaine.

Acting on a tip-off, the teams of TGANB and Hyderabad Police raided the party and identified 20 potential drug consumers. Of them, 14 were subjected to advanced drug testing with one testing positive. The bust utilised cutting-edge equipment, including advanced drug detection kits and rapid-result urine and saliva testing kits.

These tools enabled on-the-spot testing with unparalleled accuracy. The advanced technology ensured immediate results. Even high-profile individuals were not exempt from the operation.

TGANB has directed all pubs and bars across Telangana to display prominently that their establishment is a drug-free space and strictly follow a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking. Any violation of these norms would attract severe legal consequences.

Information about drug consumption or trafficking can be reported to TGANB’s toll-free number 1908.