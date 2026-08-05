TGBIE signs MoU to support aviation careers for girl students

Training programme will run for around 20 months and aims to help eligible female Indian citizens become licensed commercial pilots.

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Airplane taking off from runway at dusk, with city skyline in background.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndiGoReach, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of IndiGo, and its implementation partner BharatCares (SMEC Trust) to create aviation career opportunities for girl students from economically disadvantaged families.

The education department will share information about the “Giving Wings to Fly” programme through intermediate colleges and student networks. BharatCares will conduct awareness activities by providing outreach materials, webinars, and counselling support.

Eligible students will be encouraged to submit their applications through the official programme portal (click here).

Subhan Bakery

The initiative offers complete support for obtaining a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) along with ATR Type Rating. The programme also covers accommodation, meals, medical insurance, mentorship, and career guidance.

The training programme will run for around 20 months and aims to help eligible female Indian citizens become licensed commercial pilots.

The MoU signing was attended by Yenkya Naik, Joint Director, Department of Intermediate Education, Dr. Jyothsna Rani, Principal, SIVE, and C. Sai, a representative from BharatCares.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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