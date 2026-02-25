TGCSB targets mule accounts under ‘Operation Crackdown’

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Wednesday, February 25, launched ‘Operation Crackdown,’ to target and dismantle criminal networks and the cybercrime ecosystem in the state over the next few months.

The operation was launched in 16 districts, specifically targeting mule bank accounts. A total of 137 teams, comprising 512 officers, are involved in the operation.

Data analysis says 4,775 mule accounts were operated in the state last year. As part of the first day of the operation, 1,888 suspected mule accounts opened in 137 bank branches are being checked.

These accounts are linked to 9,431 crime links across the country, including 782 in Telangana, TGCSB said in a release.

The special teams have visited and inspected 137 bank branches and collected Know Your Customer (KYC) details of suspicious mule account holders. Initial verification has shown that many of these branches have multiple mule accounts, in some cases running into hundreds, raising suspicion of collusion of bank staff as well as an organised network of agents, TGCSB said.

The investigation further revealed some noteworthy cases, such as a single account operating from Sultan Bazar that was found to be linked with 496 crime complaints across multiple jurisdictions.

In Suryapet district, four banks had 298 mule accounts linked across multiple jurisdictions.

It was also observed that certain smaller banks that do not have the technical capacity to operate Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) are using the RTGS of national banks for the transfer of funds.

Since there is no proper verification & validation of the persons opening accounts in these banks, this gap is being exploited by cybercriminals.

Through ‘Operation Crackdown’ TGCSB will carry out intense verification, analysis of financial trails, and profiling of account holder details. Strict action will be taken against those found indulging in dubious practices.