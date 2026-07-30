TGCSB warns of fake income tax refund scams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has warned taxpayers about fake Income Tax refund scams during the ongoing income tax filing season.

In an advisory, the bureau said cyber fraudsters are impersonating Income Tax Department officials to steal money, banking credentials, and other sensitive personal information. Scammers are sending fraudulent SMS messages and emails, claiming that an Income Tax refund has been approved.

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These messages often contain a “Claim Now” button or a malicious link that redirects users to fake websites that collect confidential information such as bank account details, PAN, Aadhaar, passwords, and One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

Officials from the Income Tax Department never ask taxpayers to share OTPs, passwords, CVV numbers, or banking details through phone calls, SMS messages, or emails.

As per the advisory, citizens need to verify that all tax-related communications are from official government portals. They must avoid clicking on suspicious links, it added.

Common warning signs

The advisory asked taxpayers to be cautious if they receive:

Unsolicited messages about Income Tax refunds or penalties.

Links asking for PAN, Aadhaar, or bank account details.

Calls or messages requesting OTPs, passwords, or CVV numbers.

APK files or attachments from unknown numbers.

Messages threatening legal action unless immediate payment is made.

As per the advisory from the bureau, people should not share personal or financial information in response to unsolicited calls, emails, or messages.

The victims of cybercrime can report through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or dial the cybercrime helpline 1930.