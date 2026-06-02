TGCSB’s AI platform uncovers child abuse online network, two held

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has helped uncover a network involved in the circulation and sale of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) through Telegram channels.

TGCSB’s AI-powered RedPanda platform detected suspicious online activities linked to the dissemination of illegal child abuse content. The bureau shared actionable inputs with the Jharkhand CID Cyber Crime Police for investigation.

Based on the information, the Jharkhand police launched a coordinated operation that resulted in the arrest of two accused persons. During the operation, investigators detected more than 3,000 images and videos containing Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material that were allegedly being circulated and sold through online channels.

Police seized two mobile phones and other electronic devices believed to have been used in the illegal activities. Investigation continues to identify other offenders and uncover wider networks.

TGCSB stated that the successful operation highlights the growing role of advanced technology and AI in combating cyber-enabled crimes against children. Authorities urged the public to report any suspicious online activity involving child exploitation and reiterated that stringent action would be taken against those involved in the creation, distribution, or sale of such illegal material.