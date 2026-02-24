TGEJAC welcomes Cabinet’s decision on Vaidya Vidhana Parishad

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners (TGEJAC), on Tuesday, February 24, welcomed the Cabinet’s decision to convert Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) into a government department, saying that it will greatly benefit nearly 12,500 employees and 200 hospitals.

The committee noted that under the previous system, which was established under World Bank conditions, employees faced severe mental stress, delays in monthly salaries and a lack of access to other government facilities.

Now with the Cabinet’s decision, all TVVP employees will receive monthly salaries and other benefits directly through the Treasury Department.

Also Read Telangana cabinet gives nod to take over Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T

Additionally, TVVP staff nurses will also have the opportunity to be promoted as nursing tutors.

The state government on Monday, Febraury 23, renamed the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) to the Directorate of Secondary Health (DSH), bringing its employees directly under the state government. TVVP is an autonomous body mainly funded by the central government. “Funds allocation, procurement of surgical equipment and medicines, and payment of salaries to the employees will become timely. The medical and health service delivery will improve,” he said.

The TGEJAC also expressed their gratitude for the decision to grant Cashless Employee Health Scheme (EHS) health cards to state government employees and pensioners.

However, the committee stated they would continue to fight for a new Pay Revision Commission and for increasing the monthly release of pending bills from Rs 700 crore to Rs 1500 crore.