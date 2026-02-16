TGHRC seeks DGP report on police negligence in lawyer Swapna’s murder

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Monday, February 16, took cognisance of the alleged police negligence in the murder of advocate G Swapna Kumari and sought a detailed report from the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP).

A group of 163 advocates had lodged a complaint alleging gross negligence by the Moinabad Police, claiming that the authorities failed to prevent the murder of Swapna.

The complaint said that, despite the deceased filing multiple prior complaints naming her brother Gotike Raju as a suspect for threatening her with death, the police failed to take timely preventive action, amounting to negligence.

The TGHRC, led by Justice Shameem Akther, after hearing the complaint, ordered the Telangana DGP, B Shivadhar Reddy, to submit a detailed report on the case and set the next hearing for further consideration on March 6.

The complainants demanded an independent probe into the matter, strict action against the officials involved, protection for witnesses, interim compensation given to Swapna’s mother and prompt submission of the chargesheet.

Brother murdered Swapna due to land dispute

The police had arrested four people in Swapna’s alleged murder in Moinabad on February 4, including her brother Gotike Raju.

Swapna, a lawyer practising at Chevalla court, was allegedly murdered in Kethireddypally by her brother as a result of a land dispute between the siblings.

The murder took place when Swapna, along with her mother and a surveyor, went to survey the four-acre land in Kethireddypally. While they were returning, Raju, along with three others, arrived in a car and rammed into Swapna. When she fell, the accused attacked Swapna with sticks and rocks before slitting Swapna’s throat with a knife, a release from Moinabad police stated.

Raju had allegedly tried to murder Swapna twice earlier, once in November last year and once in January. First information reports (FIRs) were registered in both instances, but Raju’s role in the attacks on Swapna was not established in the police investigation, the Times of India reported.