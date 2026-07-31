TGHRC seeks report on elderly man’s fall into Miyapur drain

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of a 70-year-old man being swept away in a stormwater drain in Hyderabad’s Miyapur.

The commission registered a case based on news reports and directed government departments and civic agencies to submit detailed reports on the circumstances leading to the incident.

It has also asked for information on safety measures in place, rescue efforts and steps taken to prevent similar incidents.

The commission has sought responses from Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), and the state disaster response and fire services.

Also Read 70-yr-old washed away after falling into manhole in Miyapur

Background

A 70-year-old man identified as Balayya, a resident of Prem Nagar in Hafeezpet, went missing after allegedly falling into an open manhole near the underpass at Vaishali Nagar in Miyapur on July 28.

A search operation was launched, but Balayya remains untraceable. According to reports, drain repair work is underway at the Vaishali Nagar underpass, and the manhole was deliberately left open as part of it.

According to a Times of India report, Balayya is a scrap collector and might have crossed over into the barricaded area to collect plastic bottles.