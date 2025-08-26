TGHRC warns strict action against colleges withholding certificates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), headed by Justice Shameem Akhtar, has strongly criticized two private colleges in Hyderabad for withholding students’ original certificates. The Commission said the practice violates the right to education guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In the first case, a degree college in Balanagar, was found guilty of keeping back the Transfer Certificate (TC) and other documents of a BBA graduate, citing pending government scholarship reimbursement as the reason. The Commission directed the college Chairman and Principal to appear before it on August 28, and also sent copies of its order to the Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

In another case, the Commission pulled up a reputed pharmacy college in Banjara Hills, for failing to return certificates to students despite its earlier order on August 21. Out of 17 affected students, 10 informed the Commission on August 25 that they had still not received their documents. Taking a serious view, the Commission summoned the Chairman and Principal of the college to appear on August 28 at 11:00 am.

The Commission said withholding certificates denies students both educational and job opportunities and amounts to a clear violation of human rights. It further warned that strict action will be taken against institutions that do not comply with its orders in the future.