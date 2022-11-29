TGIF – Thank God It’s Friday Grills at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Food Exchange, the newly refurbished restaurant at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, is bringing to you fun Friday Grills Night every Friday. This delicious new dinner special will feature an array of succulent meat cuts grilled to perfection with a wide variety of sauces and accompaniments, live in front of the guests. The wonderful team of chefs at NHA will get the best catches and freshest of meats to be cooked and customized by guests as per their choice.

Gone are the days when you had to search far and wide for fun Friday night plans. Friday Grills at Food Exchange is perfect to be enjoyed with friends and families. Unparalleled gastronomy complemented by the legendary NHA service is unmissable. In addition to a succulent meat and seafood spread, there will also be a wide variety of fresh grills for vegetarians.

What’re you waiting for? Head to Food Exchange this Friday and experience the redefining of the phrase TGIF!

Venue: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Date: Every Friday

Timing: 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM

For reservations, call or WhatsApp on +91 8886064430