TGMC books 11 quacks in surprise inspections across Nizamabad

Strict action would be taken against unqualified and unauthorised medical practitioners to safeguard public health and patient safety.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th May 2026 8:24 pm IST
Police officials conducting surprise inspections at medical clinics in Nizamabad.

Hyderabad: As many as 11 quacks were booked during an inspection by the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) in Nizamabad Town on Friday, May 9.

The individuals who ran clinics and first-aid centers across the districts were found practising medicine without valid medical documents.

Among them were Sri Raja First Aid Centre, Kasab Galli run by M Linga Goud, HUDA First Aid Clinic at Mujahid Nagar, run by Arif Mohammed, Chakravarthy Dawakhana at Weekly Bazaar by V Laxmi Manohar Rao and Sucharitha Clinic at Nyalkal Road operated by Darvani Narayana.

Subhan Bakery

Adloori Raju, who runs Swathi First Aid Clinic at Varni Road, Mahesh Kunden, who supervises Sri Shiva Sai Clinic at Nyalkal Road, A Mallesham and Sunil, who operates Chandana First Aid Centre and Sandhya Medical at RR Chowrastha, respectively and from Aloor village, Uppu Rajanikanth running Uppu Balraj First Aid Centre and Gangakishan running Rajarajeshwara Clinic, were found without valid medical documents.

Strict action would be taken against unqualified and unauthorised medical practitioners to safeguard public health and patient safety.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th May 2026 8:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button