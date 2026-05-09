TGMC books 11 quacks in surprise inspections across Nizamabad

Hyderabad: As many as 11 quacks were booked during an inspection by the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) in Nizamabad Town on Friday, May 9.

The individuals who ran clinics and first-aid centers across the districts were found practising medicine without valid medical documents.

Among them were Sri Raja First Aid Centre, Kasab Galli run by M Linga Goud, HUDA First Aid Clinic at Mujahid Nagar, run by Arif Mohammed, Chakravarthy Dawakhana at Weekly Bazaar by V Laxmi Manohar Rao and Sucharitha Clinic at Nyalkal Road operated by Darvani Narayana.

Adloori Raju, who runs Swathi First Aid Clinic at Varni Road, Mahesh Kunden, who supervises Sri Shiva Sai Clinic at Nyalkal Road, A Mallesham and Sunil, who operates Chandana First Aid Centre and Sandhya Medical at RR Chowrastha, respectively and from Aloor village, Uppu Rajanikanth running Uppu Balraj First Aid Centre and Gangakishan running Rajarajeshwara Clinic, were found without valid medical documents.

Strict action would be taken against unqualified and unauthorised medical practitioners to safeguard public health and patient safety.