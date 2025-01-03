TGMC notice to hospital in Hyderabad for promoting ‘fake’ doctors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has issued a notice to Rush Care Hospital, located in LB Nagar, Hyderabad following allegations that the hospital promoted fake doctors.

The notice issued by TGMC chairman Dr Mahesh Kumar and registrar Dr Lalayya concerns the promotion and sponsorship of the 18th Annual Convention of the Sushruta Gramin Vaidya Sangha, an event held on December, 25 in Nalgonda district.

The notice revealed that the event was allegedly backed by the hospital in Hyderabad and accused the management of endorsing unqualified individuals as medical practitioners.

The vice chairman of TGMC Dr G Srinivas emphasized that it is unethical for hospital management to hire and promote such fake doctors and noted that many hospitals are hiring agents to market and offer commissions to these practitioners.

The chairman of the TGMC public relations committee warned that these individuals mostly in rural and urban areas lack the qualifications to treat patients and may cause harm by administering unverified treatments.

The hospital in Hyderabad has been given a 10-day window to respond, after which further action will be taken under the NMC and TGMC Act. The notice further states that if the hospital fails to comply with these requirements within the specified timeframe, the TGMC will assume there is no explanation, and the matter will be forwarded to the Ethics Committee for further action as per the law.





