TGPSC announces recruitment exam schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday, September 28, announced the schedule for examinations for various posts.

These positions are in the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), the Roads and Buildings Department, and the School Education Department.

All the examinations will be computer-based, said the schedule.

The examination for Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) posts in the TGPSC will be held on October 24, and that for Assistant Environmental Engineer will be on October 26.

In the Roads and Buildings Department, the recruitment examination for Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) will be held on November 6 and 7.

In the School Education Department, the examinations for Deputy Educational Officers and Gazetted Head Masters, Master Grade-I, are slated for November 12 and 13.