TGPSC announces recruitment exam schedule

These positions are in the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), the Roads and Buildings Department, and the School Education Department.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:
TGPSC logo
TGPSC logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday, September 28, announced the schedule for examinations for various posts.

These positions are in the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), the Roads and Buildings Department, and the School Education Department.

All the examinations will be computer-based, said the schedule.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The examination for Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) posts in the TGPSC will be held on October 24, and that for Assistant Environmental Engineer will be on October 26.

In the Roads and Buildings Department, the recruitment examination for Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) will be held on November 6 and 7.

In the School Education Department, the examinations for Deputy Educational Officers and Gazetted Head Masters, Master Grade-I, are slated for November 12 and 13.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button