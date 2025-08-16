TGPSC announces schedule for Group II certificate verification

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the schedule for the second phase of certificate verification for candidates selected for Group II services.

The hall ticket numbers of shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the commission’s official website. The verification process will take place from August 20 to 23 at the old campus of KS Pratap Reddy Telugu University, Nampally.

August 25 has been kept as a reserved day.

TGPSC has also advised candidates to register their options on the commission’s website between August 18 and 25.