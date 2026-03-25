TGPSC extends OTR updation deadline to April 10

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Wednesday, March 25, asked all candidates to update their One Time Registration (OTR) details, warning that only the candidates who have completed the updation process will be permitted to apply for recruitment notifications.

The deadline has been extended to April 10.

Candidates registering for the first time will be permitted to complete the registration even after the deadline.

Meanwhile, candidates who have acquired additional qualifications will be allowed to update relevant details in the “Editable Tab” of the OTR application.

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Those who are already registered will not be permitted to register again, and any attempt to create duplicate applications will be treated as data tampering and will invite appropriate action.

The exercise will help to eliminate discrepancies, ensure completeness of candidate records and facilitate faster processing of recruitment notifications and early declaration of results, the TGPSC said.

The April 10 deadline is to be treated as the last opportunity, and failure to comply with the above instructions will directly affect the candidate’s eligibility to apply for upcoming recruitment notifications issued by the Commission, it added.