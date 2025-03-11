TGPSC releases General Ranking List for Group 2 exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has finally published the General Ranking List (GRL) of the Group 2 Services Examination. The news comes after a meeting was conducted at 3:00 pm, wherein the commission reviewed the GRL and final key answers.

The Chairman of TSPSC, B Venkatesham, chaired the meeting, which was also attended by commission members Amir Ulla Khan, Prof Narri Yadaiah, Yarabadi Rama Mohana Rao, and Palavai Rajani Kumari.

The GRL has been released for 236,649 candidates who took the examination.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 2 test witnessed a huge response, with 5,51,855 applications received. Of these, 2,49,964 candidates took all four papers, indicating a high turnout.

But 13,315 candidates were rejected for several reasons. For transparency, TGPSC has posted the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet images on the candidate logins, enabling them to check their answers.

TGPSC Group 2 passing marks, other details

Candidates who have passed the written test will move on to the Certificate Verification (CV) process, which is the last step in the recruitment process. The CV process entails verification of original documents provided by the candidates at the time of application.

In order to be eligible for the CV process, candidates need to have achieved the minimum qualifying marks specified by TGPSC:

General Category: 40 percent

OBC Category: 35 percent

SC/ST/PH Category: 30 percent

The TGPSC Group 2 test was held to recruit 783 positions in different government jobs, such as Assistant Labour Officer, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO), Sub-Registrar Grade-II, Extension Officer, Municipal Commissioner Gr-III, and Prohibition & Excise Sub Inspector.

Applicants can view their results and GRL on the official TGPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.