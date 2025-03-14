TGPSC releases Group 3 results; here’s how to check

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) announced Group 3 results on its official website on Friday, March 14.

The Group 3 examination was conducted on November 17 and 18, 2024, in three shifts—two on November 17 and one on November 18. It took place across 1401 centers in 33 districts of Telangana.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various state government departments.

Also Read TGPSC releases General Ranking List for Group 2 exam

Candidates can obtain the memorandum of marks one month after the selection list is published. It will be available for three months on the TGPSC website upon payment of Rs 200 via IPO/DD in favor of the TGPSC Secretary, Hyderabad.

Earlier, on March 11, TGPSC announced the Group 2 results. The exam, held in December 2024, aimed to recruit candidates for state government jobs.

How to Check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025

Visit the official TGPSC website Click on the TGPSC Group 3 Result 2025 link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials on the new page. Click submit to view your result. Download and check your result. Take a printout for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website.