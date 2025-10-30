TGPSC to hold ‘departmental test exams’ from November 8 to 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced conducting the ‘Departmental Test Examinations’ from November 8 to November 16 in the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, or as decided by the commission.

The exams will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for objective exams, except for survey and

language tests which are descriptive exams.

The candidates who have applied may download their hall ticket from the commission’s official website https://www.tgpsc.gov.in from 5 pm on November 1, 2025 onwards.

The TGPSC has advised the candidates that the hall tickets may be preserved carefully for the future needs, as duplicate hall tickets will not be issued under any circumstances.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the hall tickets, the candidates may contact the help-desk through at 040-22445566.