TGPSC to release answer keys for hostel welfare officers’ grade

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission will publish response sheets along with preliminary answer keys to the Computer-based Recruitment Tests (CBRT) for multiple posts of Hostel Welfare Officers in various departments of the state government on July 22. The examination was held between June 24 and June 29.

The preliminary answer keys will be displayed on the Commission’s official website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) till August 21 till 5:00 pm. Post the announced last date, the answer keys will be taken down.

The Commission will be accepting objections online against the released preliminary key through the link provided on the website from July 23 to July 27 till 5:00 pm.

Objections received after the given time will not be considered valid. Candidates are instructed to submit every objection in English solely via the text box provided in the Commissions website.

Objections lodged in any other form including e-mails or personal representations will strictly not be considered.

Candidates must enclose copies of proof of references to each objection in PDF format in the provided link. References have to be authentic and official to be considered valid.