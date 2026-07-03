TGPWU announces Rs 40,000 scholarships for transgender students

The last date for applying for the scholarship is July 30.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published:
The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has announced the Transgender Scholarship Program 2026-27 for transgender students.
Representational image (Source: Sabrang India)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has announced the Transgender Scholarship Program for 2026-27 to empower the students of the marginalised transgender community to continue their education.

As part of the scholarship, TGPWU is offering Rs 40,000 as a one-time scholarship assistance to students studying in high school (from Class 9) and junior, degree and PG colleges in recognised institutions.

The last date for applying for the scholarship is July 30.

Subhan Bakery

Those availing the scholarship need to have at least 35 per cent marks in Class 10 or 12, and their family income shouldn’t be more than Rs 10 lakh per annum.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship and would like to know the procedure for applying can contact Shaik Salauddin, president of TGPWU, at 9642424799.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button