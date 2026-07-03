TGPWU announces Rs 40,000 scholarships for transgender students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has announced the Transgender Scholarship Program for 2026-27 to empower the students of the marginalised transgender community to continue their education.

As part of the scholarship, TGPWU is offering Rs 40,000 as a one-time scholarship assistance to students studying in high school (from Class 9) and junior, degree and PG colleges in recognised institutions.

The last date for applying for the scholarship is July 30.

Those availing the scholarship need to have at least 35 per cent marks in Class 10 or 12, and their family income shouldn’t be more than Rs 10 lakh per annum.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship and would like to know the procedure for applying can contact Shaik Salauddin, president of TGPWU, at 9642424799.