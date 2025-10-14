TGPWU holds Rapido responsible for accident deaths, demands action

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has demanded strict action against illegal bike taxi operations, following the death of two people in an accident.

The victims were identified as Dr Kasturi Jagadish Chandra, who worked at KIMS-Sunshine Hospital, and Rapido driver Naveen.

The accident occurred on the morning of October 12, when the bike driven by Naveen, with Dr Chandra riding pillion collided with a 16-wheeler lorry on the Greenlands–Begumpet road, said Punjagutta police.

“Dr Jagadish was travelling on a bike taxi operated through Rapido when the lorry hit the vehicle from behind. Both Jagadish and driver Naveen fell on the road and were run over. Naveen died on the spot, and the doctor succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” TGPWU released a statement on Tuesday, October 14.

The bike taxi was being run with a white number plate instead of the mandatory yellow number plate.

“This incident once again exposes the illegal operation of bike taxis on white number plate vehicles in Telangana. As per the Motor Vehicles Act and Telangana Transport Rules, bike taxis must only operate with commercial vehicles with yellow number plates, and not with private bikes having white number plates,” TGPWU added.

TGPWU said that despite multiple written representations to the transport department and minister Ponnam Prabhakar, enforcement action has been weak, and illegal operations by aggregator companies like Rapido, Ola Cabs, and Uber continued unchecked, putting the lives of both passengers and riders at risk.

“The death of Dr Jagadish and Naveen is not just an accident – it is the result of the government’s failure to curb illegal bike taxi operations. We demand immediate and strict enforcement to prevent more innocent lives from being lost,” TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin demanded.

TGPWU demands case against Rapido

TGPWU has demanded cases against Rapido under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including those related to permit violations and illegal passenger transport. “Rapido should be held accountable and made to pay compensation under the Workmen’s Compensation Act to the family of the deceased driver, Naveen, as well as compensate the family of Dr Kasturi Jagadish Chandra,” said the statement.

The union also demanded a Rs 5 lakh accidental death insurance payout to Naveen’s family.

