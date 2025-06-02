TGPWU, IFAT put forward demands after Maha FDA suspends Zepto license

Hyderabad: The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) expressed concern in the wake of Zepto’s food license suspension by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) owing to hygiene violations as per sanitary standards.

The developments occur amid the ongoing worker protests in Hyderabad, where Zepto delivery partners have been striking indefinitely since May 19, in the face of unfair wages, unsafe working conditions, and a lack of basic safety provisions.

The unions have since accused Zepto of blocking the social media IDs of protesting workers, a move the TGPWU termed “union-busting” and an “unlawful and fabricated attempt” to silence dissent. The TGPWU has further alleged the use of police pressure to intimidate protesters to return to work.

The FDA claimed that the company stood in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) as well as the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations (2011). During the inspection, officials found fungus on food items, items stored on wet and filthy floors, products stored near stagnant water, cold storage units not meeting prescribed safety norms and expired food items.

IFAT ‘s national general secretary and TGPWU president, Shaik Salauddin, said, “We are fighting not just for wages, but for our identity and dignity. Zepto has repeatedly failed both consumers and workers. While they scale fast and profit from our labour, they show blatant disregard for hygiene, safety, and fair labour practices. This must stop.”

TGPWU has registered a formal complaint with the Telangana Labour Department highlighting the company’s multiple code violations, such as inadequate pay for high risk delivery assignments, unreasonable 10 minute delivery pressure (causing stress as well as accidents), absence of restrooms and clean break areas for workers, lack of any grievance redressal mechanism or medical support, etc.

IFAT and TGPWU put forward a number of demands, urging immediate action from all state and central authorities. These demands included:

A national-level inspection of Zepto’s operations for food safety and labour law compliance.

Inclusion of all dark stores, warehouses, Instamart hubs, and quick-commerce fulfilment centers in the inspection process.

The State Food Safety and Labour Departments jointly inspect the aforementioned facilities (in coordination with the TGPWU).

Convenement of a tripartite meeting between the Labour Department, Zepto management, and TGPWU to address the grievances of the currently on-strike workers.

Enforcement of accountability through fines, suspension of licenses, or criminal proceedings wherever violations are found.

Salauddin further added, “Gig workers are not disposable. We demand dignity, protection, and fair wages. Companies like Zepto must be held accountable – not just in Mumbai, but across every city where they operate.”