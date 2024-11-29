TGPWU seeks legislation for gig, platform workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) participated in a consultative meeting for all stakeholders chaired by principal (Labour) Sanjay Kumar at the Labour Department in the Telangana Secretariat. Among the recommendations, the TGPWU asked the state government to draft a robust legislation for gig and platform workers based on insights from similar initiatives in states like Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Jharkhand.

The TGPWU also recommended exploring cess-financing models for a welfare board, inspired by frameworks like the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Cess Act, 1996, and the Maharasthra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers Act, 1969. The meeting on Friday, November 29, was aimed to discuss the formulation of a policy framework for gig and platform workers in Telangana.

Other recommendations to the state government included highlighting the “opaque nature of algorithmically driven compensation” that cab aggregators often use. The TGPWU demanded the constitution of a wage board to set minimum wages for gig and platform workers across sectors. “This process should be tripartite, involving unions, aggregators, and the state government, ensuring fair pay, overtime compensation, and protection against unfair practices like arbitrary ID deactivations,” said the TGWPU in a press release.

The union also commended the Union government’s efforts to provide social security benefits, such as accidental death insurance and coverage under Aarogyashree, while highlighting the need for universal accessibility. It also advocated for the establishment of a dedicated welfare board to oversee gig and platform workers’ registration and manage the administration of social security schemes.

TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin said that the organisation is steadfast in advocating for the rights of gig and platform workers.