TGRERA fines builder Rs 6 lakh for failing to deliver amenities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 6 lakh on a builder for not providing the amenities promised to buyers.

Residents of the RDB Coconut Grove Apartments alleged that the builder did not provide a clubhouse, a central park, swimming pool, jogging track and visitors parking. Additionally, only two lifts were installed for each tower instead of the promised three. The provision for the third lift was left open, creating a safety hazard. Out of over 500 occupied flats, only 360 have access to Manjeera water.

Facilities such as a mini-theatre, guest rooms, landscape gardens, basketball court, gas pipelines and a mineral water plant were not constructed despite being advertised in the builder’s brochure.

In some cases, temporary alternatives were provided, the clubhouse was replaced by a single flat in each tower, which now serves as a makeshift gym, banquet hall and indoor games area. Residents claim these facilities are of low quality and fail to meet the promised quality.

Based on a complaint by Coconut Grove Flat Owners Maintenance Society, the TGRERA has asked the builder to fix the issues in 90 days. In his defence, the builder cited legal disputes with neighbouring landowners and claimed that most amenities had been provided in alternative spaces. They also argued that the project should be exempt from RERA regulations as their building permissions were obtained before the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 came into effect.

RERA rejected the builder’s arguments, ruling that the project qualifies as an ongoing project since it has not received a completion certificate. The authority determined that the builder had violated RERA regulations by failing to register the project and not fulfilling commitments made to buyers.

The authority made it clear that if the issues aren’t fixed in the stipulated time, a heavy penalty will be imposed on him under section 63 of the Act.