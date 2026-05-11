TGRTC workers protest against faulty breath analyser machines

The police forcefully lifted all the protesting workers and shifted them to the police station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th May 2026 11:25 pm IST
Protest scene with TGSRTC workers and police officers during demonstration about faulty breath analyser m.
TGSRTC workers being detained by police in Mancherial on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) workers in Mancherial are unhappy with faulty breath analysers used against them for drunk driving.

In two days, two RTC drivers tested positive for drunk driving. On Monday, May 11, they registered a strong protest along with their families in front of the Mancherial depot. Soon, they were joined by other workers.

On information, police came to the spot and forcefully lifted all the protestors and shifted them to the station.

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The RTC workers raised slogans, chanting, “CM down down.”

They alleged that the breath analyser machines at the depot are faulty and display ‘positive’ even when they did not consume any alcohol. This results in them facing unnecessary suspensions and fines.

There has been dissatisfaction with the performance of the breath analyser machines used to test RTC drivers. Trade union leaders demand that the old or malfunctioning machines be replaced with new ones.

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Due to the protest, bus service came to a standstill in various places, leaving passengers stranded at bus stops.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th May 2026 11:25 pm IST

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